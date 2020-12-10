ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As the country waits for a vaccine, companies in the St. Louis area are preparing freezers equipped to store them.
Mayfield Medical Services said it’s renting and selling ultra-low temperature freezers to labs and counties throughout the country and beyond. Owner Tim Mayfield said his employees have been working overtime at the warehouse in Wood River, Illinois.
“It’s been very stressful trying to locate the right equipment, finding the equipment that works or can be repaired to work,” Mayfield said.
[READ: Ahead of vaccine approval, here are how state and local leaders prepping for rollout]
Mayfield said his sales team is fielding upward of 40 calls each day. Counties and laboratories across the country are all vying for the freezers, often hard to find, now in demand in unprecedented quantities.
“We’ve taken some out to Ohio, up to Boston, down to Texas, we’ve got some up in Oregon, so they’re spread out all over the country,” Mayfield said.
The company said its rented about nine out in California and more to the Chicago suburbs. But closer to home, Darren Wallis with Bayer Crop Science said his company is loaning two ultra-low temperature freezers to St. Louis County to store Pfizer’s vaccine.
“Early on some of our engineers created face shields and we donated them to hospitals," he said. "We’re thrilled that we have another opportunity to provide these freezers.”
However, after 30 years in business at Mayfield Medical Services, Mayfield said this year is one of the most rewarding of all.
“It’s a very good feeling to be able to help out in that manner,” Mayfield said.
For security reasons, St. Louis County isn’t revealing where the freezers will be stored. Medical experts said the Moderna vaccine is another frontrunner and needs to be kept about the temperature of a normal freezer. Mayfield said his company is already preparing for the emergency approval of Moderna’s vaccine.
