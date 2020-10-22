ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Ahead of Thursday night's debate, many voters are still deciding whether or not to watch. It's not because they can't decide who to vote for, it's actually due to what experts call "election stress disorder."
At polling places around the country millions have already cast their ballots, and many are having to do it in one of the most stressful times in their lives as the continued outbreak of COVID-19 has caused financial hardships, isolation, and concern over personal health and the health of loved ones.
Add to that the intense election season and the divided political climate, and many voters have hit their stress limit.
A therapist actually coined the term "election stress disorder" in 2016, and now many across the country find themselves feeling the same stress all over- but even more intense.
"We have COVID on one hand and we have the election on the other. We have two major stressors that we're all experiencing at the same time," said Tom Duff, executive director of St. Louis Counseling.
Duff said awareness is key, and people should find a way to put a stopper in place; a method where they slow down and literally take some deep breaths.
"But from there that just doesn't solve it. So what you have to do is focus on what you can control and I think that's where a lot of times our thoughts lead us down a path of, 'What's going to happen?'" he said. "Ultimately you have to come back to, 'What can I control? I can control my own thoughts. I can control my own feelings. I can control my immediate surroundings.'"
With passions running high over everything from mask mandates to presidential politics, many are wondering if it's better for their mental health to avoid discussion and debate altogether.
"I think conversation is good. I think the more we bottle things up the worse off we are," Duff said. "I think we have to remind ourselves that we have to constantly know our opinion is important but everyone else is entitled to their opinion."
