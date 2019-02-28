ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- The city of St. Louis is gearing up for a huge weekend of Mardi Gras celebrations.
On Saturday, locals will head to Soulard to celebrate the 40th annual Grand Parade.
Local police and Metro officials held a news conference to ask revelers to have fun but also play it safe and be respectful of your surroundings.
"Treat Soulard as if its your neighborhood we want people to come down and have a great time and treat this neighborhood like it was your own," said Mack Bradley of St. Louis Mardi Gras.
The parade will start at 11 a.m. at Busch Stadium.
Other attractions include the mayor's Mardi Gras ball and the Blues alumni party tent.
