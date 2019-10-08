ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- In anticipation of the holiday shopping season, Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's are looking to hire about 1,000 seasonal workers to prepare for one of the busiest seasons.
On Oct. 17, several locations will hold a hiring event nationwide for seasonal and part-time positions at all Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's locations from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. In a press release, qualified candidates could be considered for full-time employment.
All applicants must be at least 18 years old.
For more information, click here.
