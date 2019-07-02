DOWNTOWN ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- In preparation for Fair St. Louis, crews will begin closing several streets in downtown St. Louis Tuesday morning.
The annual celebration will feature three nights of performances at the Gateway Arch National Park.
READ: Fair Saint Louis 2019 lineup announced
On Monday, the following roadways were closed:
- The northbound lanes of Memorial Drive from Walnut to Poplar
- Walnut Street exit off Interstate 44 and the Poplar Street Bridge
- Walnut Street from Memorial Drive to 4th Street
MoDOT plans to reopen the planned closures of Walnut Street at 5 a.m. on July 9.
Crews plan to shut down the following city streets this week:
JULY 2
- Market Street from Broadway to Memorial
- Market Street from Memorial Drive to 4th Street
- Northbound Memorial Drive from Walnut to Market
- Fourth Street from Walnut to Chestnut
All lanes will reopen on July 8 at 6 a.m.
JULY 4
- Washington Ave from 1st Street to 2nd Street
All lanes of Washington Ave will reopen at 10 p.m. on July 6.
