Traffic Generic
KMOV

DOWNTOWN ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- In preparation for Fair St. Louis, crews will begin closing several streets in downtown St. Louis Tuesday morning.

The annual celebration will feature three nights of performances at the Gateway Arch National Park. 

READ: Fair Saint Louis 2019 lineup announced

On Monday, the following roadways were closed:

  • The northbound lanes of Memorial Drive from Walnut to Poplar 
  • Walnut Street exit off Interstate 44 and the Poplar Street Bridge
  • Walnut Street from Memorial Drive to 4th Street

MoDOT plans to reopen the planned closures of Walnut Street at 5 a.m. on July 9.

Crews plan to shut down the following city streets this week:

JULY 2

  • Market Street from Broadway to Memorial
  • Market Street from Memorial Drive to 4th Street
  • Northbound Memorial Drive from Walnut to Market
  • Fourth Street from Walnut to Chestnut

All lanes will reopen on July 8 at 6 a.m.

JULY 4

  • Washington Ave from 1st Street to 2nd Street

All lanes of Washington Ave will reopen at 10 p.m. on July 6. 

Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.