Ahead of 2nd winter storm, MoDOT outlines preparation plans

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Crews across the region are monitoring icy conditions as another winter storm will enter the area Thursday.
At 6 a.m., MoDOT's District Maintenance Engineer Bob Becker said crews have been out before Wednesday's storm and they continued treating roads overnight. Becker added the roads are in good shape but drivers should be watchful for slick spots like overpasses, ramps, and bridges.
"We have a storm coming later this morning and we will be fighting this all day and into the evening," Becker said.
However, a water main break on Lindbergh Blvd just south of Interstate 55 is blocking a right lane of traffic. Several crashes have sprouted along eastbound Interstate 64 including two middle lanes closed near Spoede.
A winter storm warning has been issued for majority of the News 4 viewing area. Unlike yesterday, this wave will have heavier bursts of wintry mix, mostly sleet for St. Louis and mostly snow north. Freezing rain is expected in the southern part of the region.
To check for road conditions, head to the MoDOT's traveler map.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.