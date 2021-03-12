ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Travel Haus in St. Louis said they are beginning to see a spike in travel plans ahead of spring break.
The vaccine rollout and eased restrictions in some foreign countries is part of the reasoning. There's been nearly a 25% increase in business, compared to last year, when people were restricted from flying domestically and internationally due to the pandemic.
Travel Agent Adam Hon said he's seen more people booking in groups than separately. He also said Mexico and the Caribbean are the hot choice for people wanting to get away.
"The resort areas in Mexico and the Caribbean, which are the easiest to travel to right now, are doing an amazing job. They're providing testing at the resorts, most of the time complimentary, as well as if you would test positive, per the CDC guidelines, they're hosting you free of charge at most of the resorts," explained Hon. He added that although people are starting to travel again, they are nowhere near close to normal, but expects to see a really busy summer.
If you are planning on taking a trip internationally, it is taking two to three times longer to receive a new passport or to renew one. So, plan in advance.
