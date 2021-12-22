MISSOURI (KMOV.com) -- Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt threatened legal action against schools who do not comply with a recent Cole County Court ruling that said local health departments cannot issue public health orders.
Before the finalization, Schmitt sent cease and desist letters to school districts across the state demanding they immediately drop mask and quarantine mandates. Now, he said he planned on taking action against non-compliant schools as soon as January.
