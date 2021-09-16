ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – St. Louis County officers will be recognized Thursday for their response to a deadly shooting at the Lake of the Ozarks.
One person has died and four others hurt in a shooting along an entertainment strip in Lake Ozark in central Missouri, authorities there said.
The department’s Highway Safety Unit was at the Lake of the Ozarks for a conference when gunfire began across from where they were eating dinner in July. The officers immediately reacted and provided aid to a shooting victim.
One person was killed, and four others were injured in the shooting. Tonka Way-Con Ponder has been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection to the shooting. Daniel Kurtzeborn was later charged with unlawful possession of a firearm in the incident.
The county’s entire unit will receive the Back the Blue Award Thursday from Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt. The award honors officers who go above and beyond the call of duty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.