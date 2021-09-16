ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – St. Louis County officers will be recognized Thursday for their response to a deadly shooting at the Lake of the Ozarks.

St. Louis County unit at Lake Ozark for conference assists after 1 killed, 4 injured in shooting One person has died and four others hurt in a shooting along an entertainment strip in Lake Ozark in central Missouri, authorities there said.

The department’s Highway Safety Unit was at the Lake of the Ozarks for a conference when gunfire began across from where they were eating dinner in July. The officers immediately reacted and provided aid to a shooting victim.

One person was killed, and four others were injured in the shooting. Tonka Way-Con Ponder has been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection to the shooting. Daniel Kurtzeborn was later charged with unlawful possession of a firearm in the incident.

The county’s entire unit will receive the Back the Blue Award Thursday from Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt. The award honors officers who go above and beyond the call of duty.