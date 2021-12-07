AG Schmitt tells schools, public health agencies to stop mask mandates, quarantine orders

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has sent a letter to local public health agencies and school districts requiring them to stop enforcing some public health orders.

The letter comes after the Cole County Circuit Court’s decision in Robinson v. Missouri Dept. of Health and Senior Services. Late last month a judge in Cole County ruled that local Missouri health departments could not issue orders and that all orders must be lifted.

A press release Tuesday morning detailed Schmitt’s letter, stating it informed health agencies and school districts of the ruling in Cole County and required “them to stop enforcing mask mandates, quarantine orders and any other public health orders that are null and void under the judgment.”

“The recent decision from the Cole County Circuit Court is consequential as it relates to public health orders. Today, I sent a letter to public health agencies and school districts across the state informing them of the decision and demanding they rescind and cease enforcement and publicizing of public health orders, mask mandates, quarantine orders, or other orders that were declared null and void by the recent decision,” said Schmitt. “Public health authorities and school districts have gone unchecked, issuing illegal and unconstitutional orders in their quest to aggregate, maintain, and exert their new-found power. My Office will enforce the Court’s order across the state.”

