AG Schmitt on the campaign trail for US Senate in Fenton

FENTON (KMOV.com) -- Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt continues his fight to remove mask mandates across the state as he begins campaigning for Missouri's soon-to-be open U.S. Senate seat. Schmitt continued to talk freedom, fear mongering and mask mandates at a small campaign rally at a shopping center in Fenton Wednesday.
A few dozen supporters showed up in Fenton to watch Schmitt on the campaign trail.
"You guys ready to save America?," Schmitt said to start off his speech.
His campaign stop in Fenton came just 48 hours after the state's two largest counties, St. Louis and Jackson, joined to call for an appeal on what's being considered a notorious circuit court ruling.
"The judge has a sound ruling and now we're moving forward to enforce the ruling," Schmitt said.
The ruling Schmitt was referring to is the Cole County ruling that takes away local health department and school boards' power to enforce things like masking and quarantining without legislative approval. Schmitt has went to extreme lengths to try and force school districts across the state to abide by what he believes the ruling outlines.
Schmitt sent cease and desist letters to multiple school districts regarding mask and quarantining mandates, including Rockwood School District. Some districts adopted to Schmitt's demand, but others are fighting it.
"People can make these decisions themselves. Families can make the decision if they want to be vaccinated, or if they want to send their kid to school with a mask on," Schmitt said.
Schmitt said mandates have been creating fear mongering. St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and Jackson County leaders in Kansas City said Schmitt is running a campaign on litigation terror.
Schmitt said his anti-mask campaign is part of doing his job as the state's attorney general.
"I was elected attorney general by a historic margin last fall to protect people's individual rights. I'm never going to back down from doing that," he said.
Schmitt continues to send letters of enforcement to local health departments and school boards across the state claiming the Cole County ruling applies to them. Local attorneys have disagreed, and some are trying to fight it in court.
