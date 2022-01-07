MISSOURI (KMOV.com) -- Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a lawsuit Wednesday in another attempt to block a St. Louis County mask mandate.

The St. Louis County Council voted Tuesday for a mask mandate, narrowly passing with a 4-3 vote in favor. Schmitt announced after the ruling he would step in again. He did so by filing a 16-page lawsuit, claiming the mask mandate is illegal.

🚨BREAKING: Today I filed suit against St. Louis County for passing an illegal mask mandate last night. Evidently, COVID tyranny is a hard habit to break. The citizens of St. Louis County are free people, not subjects and can make these decisions themselves. #NoMaskMandates pic.twitter.com/Bt67zzAwMw — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) January 5, 2022

In December, St. Louis County removed its mask mandate to comply with a ruling from a Cole County judge that limited local health orders in Missouri. St. Louis County Executive Sam Page contradicted that, saying Wednesday the Cole County ruling doesn't apply to St. Louis County.

Schmitt said he believes the mask mandate infringes on personal liberties.

"The fact is St. Louis County, yet again, after losing in court over and over this last year, has moved forward with an illegal mask mandate," Schmitt said.

Schmitt also said there is a pending lawsuit against St. Louis City's mask mandate.

The new St. Louis County mask mandate will not be enforced be police or health department officials.