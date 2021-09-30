ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a motion Thursday to renew his lawsuit against St. Louis County's mask mandate.

Schmitt's office filed a motion against St. Louis County and is asking the court to apply the existing preliminary injunction to the county's new health order. His office also filed a motion to compel discovery as his office claims the county has failed to produce "scant discovery in this case to this point", his office said in a press release.

“The County Executive’s latest attempt to impose his will on the people of St. Louis County is ridiculous and illegal. After repeated court losses, County Executive Page seems to need another reminder that his attempts to foist a mask mandate on the people of St. Louis County are unlawful, which we will happily provide,” said Schmitt.

Earlier this week, News 4 spoke to Schmitt as the new mandate went into effect on Monday. Schmitt said the new mandate failed to comply with state law.

The public health order, which was signed by the acting St. Louis County Health Department director Dr. Faisal Khan, will have the same guidelines as the original mandate announced in July.

A new mask mandate in St. Louis County is now in effect, St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page announced Monday morning.

In July, Schmitt sued St. Louis County over their original mask mandate.

