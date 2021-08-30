Video from News 4 viewers shows flooding on eastbound I-64 near Grand and on Lindell in the Central West End. Several cars became stuck in floodwaters on Lindell near Vandeventer.

Flooding near KIPP St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Storms are leading to localized flash flooding in the St. Louis area Monday.

Most of St. Louis City, parts of South County and a portion of the Metro East are under a Flash Flood Warning.

PHOTOS: Flash flooding in St. Louis region

