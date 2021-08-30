ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Storms are leading to localized flash flooding in the St. Louis area Monday.
Video from News 4 viewers shows flooding on eastbound I-64 near Grand and on Lindell in the Central West End. Several cars became stuck in floodwaters on Lindell near Vandeventer.
Most of St. Louis City, parts of South County and a portion of the Metro East are under a Flash Flood Warning.
Lasalle Street by Walter Knoll Florist
Lasalle Street by Walter Knoll Florist
Lindell Boulevard
McDonald's on Lindell Boulevard
Flooding near KIPP St. Louis
Lasalle Street by Walter Knoll
Lasalle Street by Walter Knoll Florist
Chouteau flooding
Flooding on Chouteau between Jefferson and Truman
Lasalle Street by Walter Knoll Florist
Lasalle Street by Walter Knoll Florist
Lindell Boulevard
McDonald's on Lindell Boulevard
Flooding near KIPP St. Louis
Lasalle Street by Walter Knoll
Lasalle Street by Walter Knoll Florist
Chouteau flooding
Flooding on Chouteau between Jefferson and Truman
Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.