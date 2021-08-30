ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Storms led to localized flash flooding and damage in parts of the St. Louis area Monday.
Video from News 4 viewers showed flooding on eastbound I-64 near Grand and on Lindell in the Central West End. Several cars became stuck in floodwaters on Lindell near Vandeventer. There was also flooding outside KIPP St. Louis High School on Jefferson Avenue, where water seeped into the atrium. The storms were also responsible for a tree crashing down in a yard on Catalpa Avenue in Webster Groves. Resident Drew Smegner said big trees are common in Webster Groves, adding that they are not suited for such weather.
"All I heard was a snapping sound and then I looked out because I knew where it was coming from and I saw the tree fall, hit the house and knock out the power," he said. "We've got real big trees in Webster and they're getting too old and too big for the weather situation."
Hey @stlcsb, the junction of McKean Ave and Arkansas is exploding again. pic.twitter.com/BtGHhks0m8— Sacha Heath (@sachaheath) August 30, 2021
MSD says pressure from all of the rain waiter caused the sewer system to overload, which led to water shooting up in the air from under the intersection of McKean and Arkansas in South City. An almost-completed apartment building just north of Forest Park, on DeBaliviere near Pershing, was flooded by a watermain break.
"It's ruined, I mean it's totally soaked and it's not even salvageable to use anymore," said building superintendent Tim Wooten. "Cabinetry alone is several thousands of dollars and it takes a while to get it here due to everything with COVID and things like that. Materials are not readily available for us so this is gonna be a set back on our project."
Most of St. Louis City, parts of South County and a portion of the Metro East were under a Flash Flood Warning Monday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.