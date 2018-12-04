ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – J.F. Sanfilippo’s Italian Restaurant will closed its doors at the end of the year.
The restaurant, which has been located in downtown St. Louis for over 27 years, will closed their doors following their night service on New Year’s Eve.
“It’s been a tremendous run,” said Joe Sanfilippo, owner and operator of J.F. Sanfilippo’s. “For 27 years we’ve had the great fortune of meeting and serving so many wonderful customers, many who have become longtime friends. The many memories we have from weddings, engagements, birthdays and anniversary celebrations we’ve hosted will last forever.”
The restaurant opened inside the Drury Inn & Suites on North Broadway in 1991 after a chance encounter between the owner and Drury Hotel CEO Charles Drury.
“We shared a very special bond with our customers over the years. We’d love for them to be able to come and say their goodbyes to J.F. Sanfilippo’s before the doors close. For 27 years it’s been me and my family developing wonderful relationships with countless families and friends in the area, and we feel that is something worth celebrating.”
Although J.F. Sanfilippo’s is closing, fans of the restaurant will still be able to enjoy many of their favorites at Sanfilippo’s other restaurant, Filippo’s Italian Kitchen and Bar, which is located in the Chesterfield Valley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.