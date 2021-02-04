(KMOV.com) — The deal that officially brought Nolan Arenado to St. Louis on Monday evening was a long time coming for the Cardinals.
John Mozeliak’s overtures to the Colorado Rockies had never been enough to bring the superstar third baseman to St. Louis. Then Arenado signed a contract extension to stay in Denver, a 2019 mega-deal worth $260 million over eight years which put an abrupt end to the Cardinals efforts to acquire him.
But what seemed like the end to the proceedings was merely a pause to them.
As tension built between Arenado and the Rockies over the following two seasons, the Cardinals’ prior interest didn’t wane. It always flickered. The chance to add a perennial All-Star and annual Gold Glove recipient—in eight years, he’s never not won the award—still enticed Cardinals brass.
Arenado’s lack of faith in the direction of the Rockies manifested with rumblings that the franchise cornerstone wanted out. The Rockies had to wrestle with the state of their club—could the relationship with their star be salvaged, or would a reset be required?
Ultimately, the standings dictated the Rockies’ direction. As the World Champion Dodgers reload and the Padres emerge as another legitimate contender within Colorado’s division, the Rockies will swallow the harsh reality that they squandered the career of a franchise icon.
“When you have a contract like mine and you're losing, usually a lot of these contracts get moved and that’s just kinda what happened now,” Arenado answered when asked to speak to the dissolution of his time in purple and black. “I signed there to be there for a long time and I wanted to win there, it didn’t work out. So you move on and that’s what I’m going to do. I’m really excited to be (in St. Louis).”
During previous iterations of negotiations, each time Mozeliak had permitted himself to believe a deal was around the corner, Colorado owner Dick Monfort and GM Jeff Bridich always managed to create a snag. Whether their trade demands simply exceeded the Cardinals comfort level or whether they weren’t ready for the PR storm that would accompany an Arenado salary dump, the blockbuster hadn’t materialized. Even as the sides closed in on a deal, it was clear the Rockies had conditioned Mozeliak's skepticism.
“How we felt for the last 10 days, I can tell you, like, the last week or so, I just keep feeling nauseous,” Mozeliak said. “I just felt like something was going to go wrong.”
But finally, after ample time and energy devoted to the chase, the Cardinals got their man. In a winter where the Cardinals were expected to remain relatively dormant outside re-signing a couple internal free agents, the patience that Mozeliak had requested of the fan base in recent months was rewarded with an honest-to-goodness splash, one that has reverberated through the sport. Though St. Louis had resembled every other team in the drowsing NL Central throughout the bulk of this off-season, the club roared back to life with a transcendent addition—one whose enthusiasm for his change in scenery is apparent.
“I made this decision based on, hopefully, going to a competitive team and a team that has great tradition,” Arenado said. “I believe St. Louis has that. 13 straight winning seasons. Hopefully throughout my career, we can make it even more. That’s the goal. I’m really excited to join this team. I feel like this is a really good team to do special things. I can’t wait to get to Jupiter.”
Arenado is far from the only Cardinals representative excited about the fact that Arenado is now a Cardinals representative. It was a mixture of satisfaction and jubilance at Busch Stadium as Cardinals chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. expressed confidence in the direction of the franchise. Arenado’s introduction to the organization, DeWitt Jr. believes, comes at an opportune moment for the Cardinals, as it fortifies a balanced roster filled with equal parts emerging talent and dependable veteran leadership.
“This is, in a way, a perfect storm from a position player standpoint,” DeWitt Jr. said. “Defense is a hallmark of Cardinal teams—certainly is of this one, with Nolan at third—and has been. We have a good pitching staff, deep. We’ve got good young pitching coming, and we’ve got good young players coming. I feel like we’re deep at this point in time with what we have in the organization.
“What we accomplished last year, given the challenges and how we had players throwing into pillows while they were up in the hotel in Milwaukee to maintain and stay and shape, you know, is pretty remarkable. We actually were in position to win that first round, it just didn’t work out. So I’m very optimistic. I think we’ve got a good club, one that can contend with anybody.”
The two biggest stars of the National League West over the course of the last decade now anchor the corners of the St. Louis Cardinals infield.Remarkable. pic.twitter.com/JQEsqZbsEp— Brenden Schaeffer (@bschaeffer12) January 30, 2021
The most notable departure from last year’s playoff team—assuming Yadier Molina re-signs with the club in the coming days—is second baseman Kolten Wong, the two-time reigning Gold Glove Award winner who has frequently served as the St. Louis leadoff hitter the last couple seasons. Tommy Edman, who has been productive in a utility role his first two years in the league, is expected to help fill Wong’s vacancy now that Arenado has the hot corner locked down. Matt Carpenter could come into play at second as well, especially if the universal DH is not used this season.
So the Cardinals have solidified third base, a position at which they ranked 20th across MLB with a 98 wRC+ over the past two years, without taking many substantial backward steps. Overnight, Arenado went from disgruntled star of a disjointed operation in Denver to a pillar, proof that championship aspirations still fuel St. Louis.
The Cardinals’ actions this week verify the hypothesis; the words of their president of baseball operations Monday reinforce it.
“Simply put, we might not be done,” Mozeliak said. “We’re still looking at things that might transpire between now and the time that we get down to Jupiter. There are always opportunities and we’re going to continue to keep looking. But with the addition of Nolan, we think we went from a good to great team. The sporting cast, his teammates, we have a lot of belief and faith they are going to be good.
“When you look at all the things we possibly could have done this off-season, clearly our target was Nolan, and we were able to get him. We hope it is that difference-maker.”
Whether Arenado’s presence is enough for the Cardinals to distance themselves from the rest of the division will need to be determined on the field throughout the summer. But every now and again, it doesn’t hurt to win the off-season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.