After winter break, East St. Louis School District to start virtual learning

EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Citing high COVID-19 positivity rates in their district, East St. Louis School District 189 will temporarily go remote for the new year.
Pre-K through 12th grade students will begin virtual classes on Tuesday until Jan. 14 on a 5-hour schedule from 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Staff will either work from home remotely or work in-person.
“At this time, we plan to return for full in-person learning in schools on Tuesday, January 18, 2022. However, this decision may change based on COVID data for our serving zip codes,” East St. Louis Superintendent Arthur Culver wrote. “We are committed to implementing necessary measures that help ensure the safety of all students and staff when we return to in-person learning.”
Sports will continue during that period but administrators said students should wait for details from their coaches.
