PITTSBURGH, Pa. (CNN) -- Multiple people are facing criminal charges after a video of an assault at a Pittsburgh gas station went viral on social media.
The fight happened around 6:45 Friday night at the Exxon gas station at the corner of Brighton Road and Marshall Avenue in the city's Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood.
"It was just me and my sister against all those grown men," said one victim, 27, who did not release her name.
According to Pittsburgh police, the men are store employees and owners.
The video shows them hit one of the women several times in the head as the other gets thrown into a gas pump.
"There's no way that you should be able to put your hands on females like this and still be able to run a business, especially in our community where I grew up," said the victim.
The 27-year-old said she was getting gas with her 25-year-old sister but the pump wouldn't work.
They went to speak with the store owners about getting a refund.
He reportedly said no. It turned into an argument, and then the fight caught on camera.
"They were calling me animal, saying 'If you want to act like an animal i'm going to treat you like an animal' as they were pulling my hair trying to pull me out of the store," the victim said.
Dozens of people gathered outside the gas station in protest after the video was release and made sure it stayed closed.
They demanded justice.
"No one will ever get gas at this gas station again. It's done until there's new owners," the victim said.
Protests spread to a second Exxon location on McKnight road and Ross Township. Protestors say both gas stations have the same proprietors.
Pittsburgh police have file charges against the gas station owners and employees, though they did not release their identities.
"Something has to be done," said the victim. "We have to stand up and fight for ourselves because this is not right."
ExxonMobil released a statement to the media, saying:
ExxonMobil does not tolerate any form of discrimination or harassment by any company representative.
ExxonMobil's global policies promote diversity and inclusion and prohibit any form of discrimination or harassment in any company workplace, anywhere around the world.
ExxonMobil does not own or operate any retail fuels stations in the united states, but we are aware of the situation and take these matters very seriously.
Exxon and Mobil stations are supplied by authorized independent branded wholesalers who either operate the stations directly or have a contractual relationship with an independent owner/operator.
