ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A bill set for final passage in St. Charles County Monday would add safety regulations to ice cream trucks.
The legislation is in response to the death of 2-year-old Felicity Karam, who was run over by an ice cream truck in front of her Wentzville home last fall.
Joe Cronin, the bill’s sponsor, said the Mayor of Wentzville asked him to work on the bill to try to prevent a tragedy like this from ever happening again.
The bill would improve safety equipment on ice cream trucks. The new regulations would require the use of a vehicle back up alarm, mirrors on the front and rear of the ice cream truck, caution signage on the rear of the ice cream truck and a front obstacle detection system.
The bill would affect municipalities across the entire county. Cronin said the estimated cost per truck to comply with the regulations is between $100 and $300.
Felicity’s parents spoke with News 4 after their daughter’s death and questioned why their minivan had more safety features than an ice cream truck that serves children. The family did not comment on the proposed legislation.
