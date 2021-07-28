FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Two local residents claim that while electric workers were repairing their powerlines, a power surge created tens of thousands of dollars worth of damage.
Patty Sosa's family has run Dooley's floral shop in old town Florissant for decades. She even calls the building, built in the 1880s, home. “I have lived upstairs over 20 years,” Sosa said.
But on a cold morning of Super Bowl Sunday this year, Patty and her neighbors noticed an Ameren truck working outside on the electric lines near their two properties. Then, the electricity went off.
“I open the window and said, 'hey, my electric went off, is everything okay?' And he said, ‘yeah, I turned it off and I will turn it back on as soon as I am done,’” Sosa said.
But out of nowhere came two explosions. “It was like the loudest thing I have ever heard. And I feel like I felt it. It was so strong," Sosa said. "I stood there in shock for a minute."
Then, she noticed there was smoke. “I came downstairs, I opened the door here and ... I had a metal pot with dried flowers in it and it was just ablaze,” she said.
She quickly put it out, but that wasn't the only problem. “Anything plugged in was just fried,” she said. The furnace was fried, her entire breaker box was black. “These light bulbs, they were blown off. Computers, printers, starting Valentine’s week. We had no printers, computers, no phones."
All the damage comes to a $20,000 price tag. “I am out of pocket quite a bit of money that I need so that is getting to be a little scary,” she said.
And there was an immediate promise for help. “He said it wasn't equipment failure, it was human failure. They were like ‘don't worry about things. Ameren has great insurance, they will take care of you,’” she said.
She was given a claim number and sent in her documentation. But months later, she was shocked to find that her claim was denied.
“I feel like they are just kind of blowing it off,” said Mary Beth DiSalvo. Same for Jerry and Mary Beth DiSalvo who live across the street, they received a letter from a third-party claims adjuster. “'We find no fault or lack of care on the fault of Ameren and must respectfully deny this claim,'” the letter read.
Their damages are much less than Sosa's but they still lost a microwave and their garage door opener, among other things. There was no bad weather that day, other than cold, they say. And the letter's explanation, an equipment failure, made no sense to them. “If I knew, you wouldn't be here,” Jerry DiSalvo said.
They claim their calls to the adjuster, Brentwood Services, and to Ameren went unanswered. So News 4 started making calls for them and suddenly, there was a complete change.
In a statement from Patrick Smith, the vice president of Division Operations with Ameren Missouri wrote: "We know how frustrating a weather-related power outage can be, especially when damage occurs. We investigated this claim and found that it includes significant nuance and uncertainty. While we do not pay for weather-related damages, we believe due to the extenuating circumstances, the complexity of the incident and further complicating factors, that the related damages should be paid. We value our customers and appreciate their patience in resolving this issue. “
“It’s a huge relief, yes, it’s a huge relief,"
It's great news for Sosa and the DiSalvos. “They did the right thing. I do believe Channel 4 helped them, but at the end of the day, Ameren stood up and did the right thing,” Jerry DiSalvo said.
Though Ameren's explanation is still a little puzzling to them, they hope their situation makes it easier for others filing claims. “What happened to us can happen to anyone,” Jerry DiSalvo said.
“Don't give up, you just have to keep trying,” Sosa said.
Ameren underscores they cannot pay for weather-related damages. But if there's a question, that's why they have a claims process for any damages, should they occur to your home.
