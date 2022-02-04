After the storm: Several pile-ups across St. Louis snarls traffic

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As the snowstorm moves out of the St. Louis region, many residents are wondering what the road conditions will be like when they wake up Friday.
In St. Louis City, the streets are still covered with snow. News 4 Taylor Holt spotted several cars buried under blankets of heavy snow. Drivers should plan extra time to dig out their cars before starting their commute.
News 4 Reporter Damon Arnold said St. Louis County residents should expect similar results. Crews have plowed several areas, but the roads are slushy. Although the roads may look clear, there are still slick spots. The St. Louis County Office of Emergency Management warns drivers that ramps and intersections are still covered.
As of 6:15 a.m., a multi-crash on westbound Interstate 70 near Interstate 270 has shut down several lanes. Traffic is backed up for miles as drivers navigate past the crash.
Around 7 a.m., multiple jackknifed semi trucks halted traffic on eastbound Interstate 70 near High Hill in Montgomery County. All lanes are closed and it is unknown when it will reopen.
A box truck blocked three lanes of eastbound Interstate 70 on the Blanchette Bridge just before 10 a.m. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said it will take an hour for tow trucks to remove the box truck. No one was injured.
No one was injured, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F.
February 4, 2022
