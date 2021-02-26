ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The shot didn't hurt 66-year-old Kaven Swan, but there were still tears. Last march, after traveling for business, he contracted COVID-19.
"Probably the second week when my chest started hurting and it felt like I was having a heart attack, I went to my primary care physician and he said, 'No you need to get to the emergency room right now.'"
He said it nearly killed him.
"When you have this disease, you have no control. You're flying blind and have no control. That may have been the last time I saw my wife when they closed that door," he said.
Friday, he got the vaccination he had been waiting for. But the story doesn't end there. To show his thanks for the care he got from BJC Healthcare, he volunteered at their COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Christian Hospital. News 4's Steve Harris was there to capture the story of someone fighting the novel coronavirus personally and publicly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.