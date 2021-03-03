ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A man killed himself after shooting someone in north St. Louis County Thursday morning, according to police.
St. Louis County officers were called to the 7300 block of Burrwood Drive around 10:10 a.m. When they arrived, officers found two men who had been shot and took both of them to the hospital, where one of them was pronounced dead.
The next morning, police identified the deceased as Nazhje Williams, 34. Police said Williams shot the 26-year-old victim and then turned the gun on himself. The shooting victim is expected to survive.
Anyone with any information on this incident can remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.
