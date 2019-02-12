ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A Jefferson County couple who didn’t want to be identified told News 4 their night out in downtown St. Louis quickly became stressful.
“It's their word against our word and there's no proof, so we ended up paying $370 in one place for one show," said the Jefferson County couple.
They said they parked at a lot at 14th and Locust Saturday. When their play was over, they came back to an empty parking spot.
They weren’t alone, at least three other car owners were also looking for their cars. They found out their cars had been taken to a tow lot for not paying the parking fee.
However, the couple refutes that. They say they dropped the $10 parking fee in a payment box.
But because they didn’t have any proof of that payment, they had to pay hundreds to get their car back.
One driver was able to avoid the tow fee because she paid through an app that gave her a receipt.
St. Louis police say this is a civil matter and they admit this does happen.
Their advice is to park in lots that give you a receipt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.