ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A series of deadly domestic violence incidents in the St. Louis region is prompting a renewed call from the St. Louis County Prosecutor for the community to stand up and help prevent domestic violence.

Speaking Monday, Bell said too often the burden is placed on victims.

"We have to recognize that the first of line of defense in the domestic violence crisis [is] our family friends and loved ones," he said. "They recognize it and we've seen so many times when family members stay silent."

His statements came in response to a triple homicide last Friday in north St. Louis County. Police say Bobby McCulley III shot and killed his wife Roseann and two of her children, 13-year-old Kayden Johnson and 6-year-old Kaylee Brooks, before eventually killing himself. Documents show McCulley filed for divorce days before the killings.

The murders came just one month after another mother and her two children were killed by her ex-boyfriend in Dutchtown.

Bell said during the pandemic, his office has seen at least a 17 percent increase in domestic violence incidents.

