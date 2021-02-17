HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A massive youth sports complex slated to take the place of the old St. Louis Outlet Mall in Hazelwood hit a snag in 2020, after COVID-19 and tax debt on the property delayed closing.
Big Sports Properties managing partner Dan Buck says upon completion, POWERplex could bring in as much as $250 million and 2.9 million visitors to the region every year.
Big Sports Properties is currently leasing the St. Louis Outlet Mall, formally called the St. Louis Mills Mall. To date, it has invested some of its money into creating volleyball courts and indoor baseball and softball practice facilities.
Because the company was unable to close on the property in 2020, combined with the 10-month shut-down of youth sports in St. Louis County, the previously-agreed-to development agreement expired at the end of December. As a result, it must be recreated in order for Big Sports Properties to close on the mall this year.
On Tuesday, St. Louis County Council met in committee to discuss the county's role in the project. In both 2019 and 2020, it pledged $6 million in hotel tax revenue toward five turf ball fields, including a 2,200 seat stadium that will be constructed at the site.
According to Big Sports Properties, they along with the city of Hazelwood and six other major investors are ready to move the project forward this spring. According to a press release sent out by the company, "...However, two members of the county council are now trying to derail the project and backtrack on the county's prior commitment."
During Tuesday's meeting, several council members voted to delay the final vote on funding, including Ernie Trakas, (R-6th District), Lisa Clancy, (D-5th District) and Shalonda Webb, (D-4th District). Those voting to approve the funding include Mark Harder, (R-District 7), Tim Fitch, (R-District 3), and Council Chair Rita Days. Councilwoman Kelli Dunaway, whose district includes the POWERplex, was unable to attend the meeting.
The opposing members asked to see more information and data from the company to prove it is seeking investments from other sources and whether or not there is enough demand for a youth sports complex to cover the debt on the project.
“It’s certainly frustrating that a time when our region is trying to recover from the pandemic and the instant recession created in the hospitality industry, that this kind of political posturing has to occur,” said Dan Buck, the Managing Partner of Big Sports Properties, the developer of the POWERplex. “Council members Days, Harder, Dunaway and Fitch have all taken the time to visit the property, see the plan, review the financials and understand the immense impact of this project. New councilwoman Webb has also requested a tour and wants to come out soon,” Buck added.
According to Hazelwood City Manager Matt Zimmerman, a feasibility study conducted and paid for by the city found there is enough market demand to cover both the city's debt and the operating debt. Zimmerman said that study was provided to council members on Wednesday.
The $55 million project will include nine beach volleyball courts (both inside and outside), along with pickleball courts, three full-sized basketball courts, eight turf fields, three of which would be inside a 120-foot-tall dome and another field inside a 2,000 seat stadium. The space will also include baseball and softball fields and room for dance and cheerleading competitions. Dorm rooms also remain a possibility.
“We’re happy to hear any ideas and business development plans from Council members Trakas and Clancy,” said Dan Larson, one of 7 local private investors and partners in the project. “If they have a different tourism project that can fill 200,000 county hotel rooms per year and can create $300 million in economic impact to our region, then let’s start that discussion. If they have a better plan for this defunct mall, now would be a good time to present it,” said Larson. “If not, we trust they’ll join their fellow council members in moving this important public-private project forward for the city of Hazelwood and the entire North St. Louis County region.”
County Councilman Mark Harder, who voted in favor of setting aside the $6 million for the project, said POWERplex is an important part of recovering from the pandemic and brings revenue and jobs to North County.
Both Harder and Zimmerman said they are confident the county council will approve the funding during next Tuesday's meeting. If it is approved, the developers will then turn to several major investors who backed out in early 2020 due to the pandemic.
With the county's money on board, Zimmerman and Harden said they are confident the city and developer will be able to bring the other private investors back to the table. The county's contribution is contingent on that taking place.
In order to close on the property, several pieces must fall into place, according to Harder. The county must approve the $6 million in funding, all investors must buy back in and excessive tax debt issues on the mall property must be resolved. Harder said Big Sports Properties is aiming to close by mid-year. Once that is complete, major demolition and construction work will begin.
Dan Buck, president of Big Sports Properties, said the following:
"We know the strength of this project, the thriving industry of youth sports and also know that we have the support of the vast majority of county council members who have taken the time to visit the property, study our financial plans, seen and met with many of our partners, sponsors and clubs.
This is a GREAT project for North St. Louis County and the entire region. We trust that next Tuesday the council will appropriate the tourism tax funding that they already approved for this development. We know they will approve the creation of the largest tourism center in St. Louis County and will support the hundreds of restaurants, hotels and retailers who will benefit from our 2.9 million sports visitors and the tens of thousands of young sports families who will play here."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.