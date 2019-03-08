ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- After more than 100 days in a wildfire zone, one cat was reunited with his family all thanks to a microchip.
The family moved to Missouri last fall after escaping the deadly wildfire known as the Camp Fire in California.
"We had less than 10 minutes to get out. We had three of our four cats and we didn't get Dexter, he took off and hid somewhere," owner Paul Ritchie said.
After days in the snow and rain, a volunteer found him while trapping and feeding cats in the burn area.
The volunteer was able to connect Dexter with his family through a microchip.
"I never thought I would see him again," someone said.
