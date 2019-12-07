SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KMOV.com) --- After missing a birthday invite from a young boy, the Illinois State Police Department decided to arrange a belated birthday present for him.
ISP said a trooper got an email with a birthday invitation attached from a boy named Jacob. Unfortunately, the email was not seen in time for his birthday bash.
Trooper Mindy Carroll then sent Jacob a patch and some goodies along with an apology.
But the department decided to go the extra mile.
A special tour was arranged for Jacob to visit the Illinois State Police Headquarters. Jacob arrived donning a trooper's uniform with his patch attached. He met several troopers along with District 9 Commander Price, delivered a pie to the Springfield Telecommunications and fed the cats there.
Afterwards, Jacob got to climb into a squad car and turn on all the lights. Equipped with Lidar gun, the little trooper started clocking cars, ISP joked.
"We were so glad we could make up for missing his big day and fulfilling another!," the department wrote on Facebook. "Don't know who's heart was more full!"
Trooper Mindy told Jacob that she would see him at the Academy in 2032 after a goodbye hug.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.