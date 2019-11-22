ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A local girl will help kick-off the holiday season at the Festival of Lights in Kiener Plaza Saturday.
Evie Morgan's Make-A-Wish to travel to Walt Disney World was fulfilled last month. Now, she is an ambassador for the organization and will join KMOV in ringing in the holiday season.
Morgan will take part in the Ameren Festival of Lights, which will run from 4-8:30 p.m. Saturday. News 4 This Morning Anchors Marissa Hollowed and Cory Stark will emcee the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.