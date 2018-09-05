ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Hours after LouFest announced the 2018 music festival would be canceled, two local breweries released statements that pointed to them focusing on future events and not the cancellation.
In a statement, the Schlafly said they are disappointed in the decision to cancel LouFest. They also said they spent hours creating a special commemorative can that would only be available at the festival.
After learning of the cancellation, Schlafly said they are inviting all LouFest ticketholders to the Schlafly Tap Room on Saturday, Sept. 15. Tasting tickets will be 10% off for ticketholders starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday and lasting through the weekend with the code ‘LOUFEST18’.
In addition, LouFest ticketholders can show their ticket stub, wristband or receipt at either of their brewpub locations starting Friday to pick up a free commemorative can.
Read Schlafly’s complete statement below:
We are extremely disappointed in the decision to cancel Loufest. Not only for our investment in the local music festival, but all of our additional local restaurants, makers and artists friends who lost a lot. Loufest should be a celebration of all things St. Louis, and we were the first craft brewery to support the event when it first began years ago. With craft beer invited back this year, we were still excited to be a part of it although we did have some concerns about the organization of the event.
We spent countless hours designing a special commemorative can exclusively for the festival. We did a special canning run of that beer just for the festival – not a small investment and something we don’t normally do. The Loufest can was only going to be available at the festival. It wasn’t just about using the Loufest name, we wanted to do something special for the attendees.
Even with our busy schedules of preparing for the 20th anniversary of our HOP in the City Festival next weekend, we still made time with our design, brewing and events team to be a part of Loufest. So now, we will now shift gears to focus our energy on our celebration of local beer, music and the St. Louis community at HOP. We will also have several tribute bands there so it’s a free concert for all. All guests are welcome, and there’s also a $35 tasting ticket option to enjoy unlimited samples of 40+ of our beers.
We’re inviting all Loufest ticket-holders to join us Saturday, September 15 at the Schlafly Tap Room. Doors open at 11 a.m. with the tasting from noon to 4 pm. We will be offering 10% off tasting tickets starting today at 10 a.m. through this weekend for Loufest ticket holders here with the code ‘LOUFEST18’. Loufest ticketholders can also pick up a free commemorative can by showing their ticket stub, wristband, or receipt at either one of our brewpub location starting on Friday. While supplies last and limit of one per ticket-holding customer.
Urban Chestnut Brewing Company was also scheduled to be at LouFest. Their co-founder, Dave Wolfe, said they made a significant investment in the festival and hope that those who purchased LouFest tickets would "continue to support all of the great local breweries, restaurants and vendors who were taking part."
In addition, Wolfe said the brewery is continuing to focus on Oktoberfest St. Louis, their largest music festival of the year that will take place Sept. 28-30. Urban Chestnut Brewing Company also said they would waive the vendor fees to any LouFest vendors who would like to participate.
Read Wolfe's complete statement below:
We were very disappointed to learn about the cancelation of LouFest. We made a significant investment in this year’s festival, and we hope LouFest ticket holders continue to support all of the great local breweries, restaurants and vendors who were taking part. Moving forward, our efforts are focused on Oktoberfest St. Louis - our largest music and beer festival of the year taking place Sept. 28 – 30. To that end, we are waving the vendor fees for any LouFest vendors who would like to participate in our event. The city works best when we support each other, and we look forward to celebrating together.
So Loufest is cancelled. Since we won’t be out on the Nosh Pit anymore, we’re doing $4 Chicago style and $5 Gorilla Mac & Cheese Dogs with your Loufest ticket stubs or work/crew credentials! Both shops-Friday & Saturday! pic.twitter.com/lPH5whpPcp— steveshotdogsstl (@steveshotdogs) September 5, 2018
During the early morning hours Wednesday, LouFest organizers announced the event scheduled for Sept. 8 and 9 was canceled due to "several financial hurdles, including the loss of two of the event's top sponsors, scheduling and contract issues with major artists and existing debt from previous events."
