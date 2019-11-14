ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A popular St. Louis high school football coach is sidelined from city schools for good.

Former Roosevelt High School employee Trey Porter lost the fight to get his job back Tuesday, after being fired for violating the district’s social media policy.

The former coach, who was also the school’s athletic director, was fired in October for contacting players through social media.

“It was typically for reaching out to the players and keeping up with the safety,” Porter said. “We focus a lot on mental health. A lot of my players don’t have cell phones, but they have Wi-Fi hot spots. They use Facebook to call.”

He says he was shocked district leaders never warned or suspended him.

"During the times my kids were using social media to contact me, it was a terrible time in the city. We had 18 kids killed this summer due to tragic accidents. I’d hate for a kid to not be able to get a hold of me in a dire emergency," he explained.

Roosevelt High School students walk out to protest firing of football coach Hundreds of students from Roosevelt High School walked out of class Monday morning to protest the firing of a football coach.

Many students came to Porter’s defense, and they eventually staged a walkout protest over his dismissal.

"I thought with the support going in the direction it did, some things would be overturned,” Porter said of his appeal.

But the St. Louis school board refused to overturn the ruling

“To go from 0 to 100 on something so minor for what it was, and what it was actually used for, was something I really didn't get" Porter said.

For the last two weeks he's been teaching English at Lift for Life Academy.

Now teaching at the charter school, Porter says he's definitely been taught a lesson.

"Know the policy along with the ins and outs of everything you sign,” he said.

While the situation with SLPS created a bad outcome for Porter, Many at Lift for Life Academy believe it created a blessing for them.

"You know, there is such a shortage of really strong people that can really help kids in the city and we just thought it was a great opportunity to have him come in and help out in our language arts class," said Marshall Cohen with the academy.