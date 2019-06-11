ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Build-A-Bear Workshop is bringing back last year’s popular ‘Pay Your Age’ promotion but with a twist to cut down on lines.
Last year, long lines hampered the day when people could pay their age for a new furry friend. This year, you’ll need to register for a chance to win a ticket to pay your age or get a birthday party experience.
Read: Build-A-Bear CEO sorry for botched Pay Your Age event
According to Build-A-Bear, you’ll need to register by June 16 and more than 200,000 people around the world are expected to receive a limited ticket, which will allow them to visit during two redemption periods to make a furry friend. In addition, 10 people will win the grand prize of a birthday party experience valued at up to $250.
Click here to sign up or for more details.
