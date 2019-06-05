FILE - In this April 22, 2019, file photo Robert Downey Jr. signs autographs as he arrives at the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" at the Los Angeles Convention Center. After playing Iron Man for more than a decade, Robert Downey Jr. has found a real-life villain he wants to defeat: pollution. The movie star says he plans to start an organization next year called the Footprint Coalition. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)