NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A suspect is on the run after a man was killed in Moline Acres Tuesday night.
Officers were called to the 2300 block of Chambers Road around 6:45 p.m. after learning a man had been shot multiple times inside of a home. When officers arrived, the victim was inside of a home and they believed the armed suspect was barricaded inside as well. Officers were able to get the shooting victim out of the home and take him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Since it was believed the suspect was still inside of the home, St. Louis County’s Tactical Operations Unit was called to the scene. About four hours after the fatal shooting was first reported, St. Louis County police said a search of the home found that the suspect had left the area prior to the SWAT team arriving.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 and leave an anonymous tip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.