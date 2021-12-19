After hostage escapes from Jerseyville home, other person inside dies after exchanging gunfire with officers

JERSEYVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) - A person died after exchanging shots with officers from inside a house where a hostage escaped in Jerseyville, Illinois Saturday.
Around 3:30 p.m., a suspect entered a home in the 18000 block of US Route 67 and held someone hostage for several hours. Police say the victim then escaped and called police.
Shortly after officers arrived, someone inside the home fired shots at deputies, who returned fire. Police then went inside the house and found the person dead. However, authorities say they are not sure if that person died from shots fired by deputies.
The investigation is ongoing.
