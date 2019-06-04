SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A local high school senior who missed his graduation because he’s been in the hospital for three months received a special surprise Monday during a graduation ceremony thrown for him at the hospital.
Shaun Patterson wasn’t planning on having his high school graduation ceremony at SSM Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital.
The Hazelwood Central senior has congenital heart disease and missed his school’s graduation ceremony because of a heart transplant.
“I got a heart May 22. It gives me a new perspective on life, shows me how severe and fragile life can be,” Patterson said.
Patterson's family, friends, doctors nurses, and school leaders were with him for the celebration. It was a very emotional moment as he moved his tassel from right to left.
The teen got a special video message from his favorite NFL quarterback, Tom Brady.
“Hey Shaun, how you are doing? Got some info an you and everything happening in your life. Want you to know you’re on amazing guy, proud of you and all of your accomplishments thus far,” Brady said.
The surprise from the Cardinal Glennon staff brought Patterson to tears.
The new high school graduate said he was overwhelmed, very grateful and even more determined to keep pushing forward.
