JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP/KMOV.com) -- Missouri senators voted in favor of legislation Friday to make it harder to impeach top officials. The legislation comes less than a year after former Gov. Eric Greitens resigned while facing potential impeachment.
The amendment would eliminate the current eight grounds of impeachment — including two of the causes against Greitens, “misconduct” and “moral turpitude” — and instead limit impeachment to “corruption or crime in office.”
Senators who voted in favor of the legislation said it is not motivated by the case against the former Republican Gov. Greitens however, if this measure had been in place last year, House members could not have pursued impeachment for allegations of sexual misconduct and campaign finance violations that occurred before Greitens took office in January 2017.
Greitens resigned before a House investigatory committee could vote to impeach him.
The constitutional amendment now goes to the House for considerations. If passed, the measure would be subject to a statewide public vote.
