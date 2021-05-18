GRAFTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) - The doors of the historic Ruebel Hotel and Restaurant in Grafton are back open.
“It’s a big relief, it’s been a very very hard year,” said Karen Khamee who operates the hotel on Main Street.
She’s one of many who’ve not only suffered financially, forced to close her doors several times during the pandemic, but also personally. Her mom died from COVID-19 at a Metro East nursing home in December. But Khamee is finally feeling a sense of hope.
“I think we’re moving in the right direction. I hope everyone gets vaccinated. We don’t need to loose anymore lives to COVID-19,” she said.
2019 brought devastating floods to Grafton, which relies heavily on tourism dollars, and 2020 brought the COVID-19 pandemic. Some businesses thrived last summer, being some of the few places open in the area. Some defied state mandates put in place. As Memorial Day approaches, the river town is hopeful that forecast looks dry and the restrictions are ending. Newly elected mayor Mike Morrow says he’s ready to take the town in a new direction, helping build on the success they’ve seen with tourism.
“I want to make sure Grafton grows properly, especially this year. We want to talk about opening more businesses, especially retail in town, we want to have family friendly events,” he explained.
They are working with Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau on a new campaign to attract new visitors from out of state. The tourism bureau will also host fireworks events every Thursday night in Grafton starting June 2 and running through Labor Day.
Another sign of the return of tourism is the return of the Grafton Ferry. It’s back with expanded hours. It’s added Thursday to the schedule and longer hours on Saturdays in an effort to bring more people to Grafton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.