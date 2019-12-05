ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – After failing to rob a South City Schnucks, a man went to a nearby bank and used the same note to steal cash, police said.
The suspect went to the courtesy counter in the Schnucks at 1020 Loughborough shortly before 4 p.m. and handed an employee a note demanding money and indicating he had a gun. After the employee refused to give the suspect money, he left.
Then, the suspect went to the Great Southern Bank at 940 Loughborough and gave the same note to a bank teller, according to police. The suspect got cash from the teller and then left the area in a silver sedan.
Officers found the suspect’s silver sedan a short time later but were unable to find the man.
No one was injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
