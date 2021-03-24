FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Warfield Drive was quiet Wednesday, and the casual observer would never know three Saturdays ago the street was packed for a parade procession. Police cars, fire engines, school buses and well wishers all came out to celebrate the sixth birthday of Paydenn Mason.
"Payden was diagnosed with Stage 4 neuroblastoma in July of 2020. The treatment she goes through is really long and really aggressive," her mom, Samantha, said.
Payden had a kidney and her spleen removed, has gone through six rounds of chemotherapy, and had a bone marrow transplant.
Because she is unable to have a birthday party, her mother asked the police chief about a parade, something they'd stopped doing recently.
"We had only done them for a short period of time when the pandemic first started," said Police Chief Jason Armstrong.
That is, until he heard Payden’s story.
"Samantha shared Payden’s story with me and everything she'd been going through. She's turning six. I have a six-year-old daughter myself so I couldn't say no to that. So we made it happen," he said.
The parade may have been a few weeks ago, but Wednesday, Armstrong got to meet Payden.
"She's talked about him since that day," Samantha said. And she has been talking about her special day Armstrong helped make happen.
"It was super fun. The best part was there were a lot of people driving up and down," Payden said.
For Armstrong, the best part was, "That big smile. That big, beautiful smile. Just seeing genuine joy on a child’s face. Any time we can be a part of doing something like that, it helps all of us and brings a little joy to all of us."
