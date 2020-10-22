ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Life is pretty amazing for Melia Welch these days, but that wasn't always the case.
Welch's story is what she calls that of "a comeback kid."
She was just 18 when she became addicted to heroine, and eventually the problem got so bad she went to prison for nearly two years.
When she got out, she got clean.
"I watched all my friends die. I went to funeral after funeral and nearly all the people I used to run around with are all dead now," she said.
She started her own business to provide for her daughter Gracelyn, and with in a year she had built a six-figure painting company services high-end houses.
News 4's Steve Harris has her incredible story.
