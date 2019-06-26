ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – He’s been part of the St. Charles County Symphony Orchestra for decades but is now preparing for his final concert.
Kenneth Beckham, 82, has been a conductor with the symphony since it began as The St. Charles County Chamber Orchestra 35 years ago.
Prior to taking the reigns as conductor, Beckham was an orchestra teacher for the St. Charles School District. He started teaching in 1963 at the district. Some of the members of the orchestra began their musical education as Beckham’s students over 50 years ago.
Beckham’s final concert is a patriotic-themed program that will take place Wednesday, June 26 at 7 p.m. at 119 South Main in St. Charles.
