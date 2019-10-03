ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A little more than a year ago, Morgan Johnston’s life changed forever when the high school student was involved in a head-on crash on Routh K in St. Francois County.
Morgan’s mother made a tough decision that may have saved her life.
“Please don’t let this be bad, just don’t let this be bad,” yelled Trish Johnston, Morgan’s mom as she ran to the crash scene.
Trish noticed the car her daughter was the passenger in was mangled on the front-end in a ditch.
“I’m like, we’re not going to go to the closest hospital, we’re going to go to Children’s,” she said.
The accident happened more than 30 minutes away from St. Louis Children’s Hospital, and EMS crews passed other hospitals transporting Morgan to Children's, which specializes in pediatric trauma care.
“I can’t even explain the type of pain I was going through because it's tremendous how bad it was,” said Morgan.
The head-on crash happened September 2018. Morgan was left with a torn ligament in her neck, four fractured vertebra, two fractured ribs and internal bleeding in her pancreas.
“I have struggled with self-confidence because the scar what was left due to this accident. It’s something that I struggle with every day, it something I have to learn to love basically because it’s going to be there the rest of my life,” said Morgan.
Her mother told News 4 the top-notch physical and mental care her daughter received helped her recover.
To help her self-confidence, Morgan now talks to area physicians, paramedics and nurses about her story and her care. It’s something unique for pediatrics since many can verbalize their feelings.
News 4 also talked to healthcare providers at Children’s.
“Our EMS partners are invaluable. They’re talented, they’re skilled and this crew made great decisions and got her there timely and took wonderful care of her,” said trauma nurse coordinator, Lori Beck. “It is probably scary to think you’re passing a hospital to get to a specialty center, a pediatric trauma center. But it did prevent a delay.”
