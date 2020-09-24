ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) - During the day, downtown historic St. Charles is a quaint area with antique shops, but at night, it's a rowdy bar scene.
The mayor says the city, the police and the business owners have come up with a plan to keep the rowdiness in check.
RELATED: Videos show fights on St. Charles' Main Street, angering residents
Wyatt Weed and his wife live in an upstairs apartment on Main Street.
“We hear things here on Main Street. The crowd gets loud, gets crazy. This weekend, the crowd got extra loud, extra crazy,” said Wyatt Weed.
Cell phone videos show fights and skirmishes in downtown parking lots. The streets recently have become jam-packed.
St. Charles Mayor Dan Borgmeyer says as the evening goes on, the area moves from a bar and restaurant scene to an entertainment district. That means more drinking and bigger crowds that are believed to come from St. Louis City and County where COVID-19 policies are more strict.
“Once we move to the entertainment mode about 10:30 at night we get a horrendous crowd and that's the crowd we can’t control,” said Mayor Borgmeyer.
To keep the crowds under control, the city says bars are voluntarily making changes.
“We're suspending all night club activity until further notice bars are still open till 1:30 but no DJ's," said Dennis Dixon with Quintessential Dining and Nightlife.
Businesses like Dixon's, which would normally be open until 1:30 in the morning on weekends will close at 10 p.m.
“We're not gonna kick anybody out, if you're in there having dinner or cocktails you'll be okay, but as far as the nightlife scene that's going to be no more,” said Dennis Dixon with Quintessential Dining and Nightlife.
The capacity restrictions will be loosened for the business and that may help, but Dixon says the staff will be losing hours and that's definitely going to hurt.
The City of St. Charles announced Wednesday that bars and restaurants will not be playing music after 11 p.m. effective Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.