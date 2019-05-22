Dick's Sporting Goods

A Dick's Sporting Goods store is seen in Arlington Heights, Ill., Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. 

The store extended its hours so fans can get their hands on some championship apparel.

In addition to extended Tuesday night hours, the stores will open at 7 a.m. Wednesday if the team wins.

The following locations are offering the extended hours:

Chesterfield Commons

64 Thf Blvd

Chesterfield, MO 63005 

Mid Rivers Mall

1600 Mid Rivers Mall

St. Peters, MO 63376

West County Center

200 West County Center

Des Peres, MO 63131

South County Mall

590 South County Center Way

South County, MO 63129 

Fairview City Centre

6575 North Illinois Street

Fairview Heights, IL 62208

