ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A Laundromat employee shot a suspect during an assault and robbery overnight in north St. Louis County.
The owner of Mally Laundromat in the 7400 block of West Florissant told News 4 he received a call from his employee just before midnight. The employee reportedly said he shot a man who was trying to rob him.
According to the Laundromat’s owner, two men entered the establishment, attacked and pistol-whipped the employee, who was described as being in his 60’s. During the assault, the suspect’s gun went off but did not hit anyone. While the employee was reaching for his run, a struggle with the suspects ensued.
The employee then shot one of the suspects in the stomach. The other suspect left the store with a couple hundred dollars, the owner of the Laundromat said.
The suspect who was shot was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.
The employee was taken to the hospital to get stiches.
The owner told News 4 the two men involved in the Tuesday night incident are the same two who robbed him several weeks earlier.
