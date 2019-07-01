GRAFTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Raging Rivers is set to open its doors on Wednesday.
On Friday, the water park shared a video of plows working to clear flooding debris from the road. The attraction had to delay opening for the summer due to high river levels.
Company officials say with the water receding, they are in full clean up mode and are excited to open for their 30th season.
The park will stay open until Labor Day weekend.
