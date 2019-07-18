ALTON, Il. (KMOV.com) -- An Alton restaurant is scheduled to reopen Thursday after being closed for months due to flooding.
Morrison's Irish Pub, closed since May, will open its doors at 5 p.m.
The owners say several repairs had to be made because of flood damage and being closed for that long was a huge financial burden.
They consider it a miracle they were able to survive.
"We had our miracle and the miracle came from the support of businesses and individuals in the town,” said owner Mary Morrison. “We're very happy and very lucky to be here because it's been a long road with no income."
Next weekend the pub is having a huge party to celebrate their reopening.
The street out front will be shut down for what they’re calling “St. Pat's in July.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.