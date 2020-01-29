ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The grandmother of an eight-month-old girl who died from a fentanyl overdose is afraid the child’s stepfather may never face justice.
The infant, named Aurora, died in August of 2018. Her mother, Samantha Poppleton, and her stepfather, Robert Hasenfratz, were charged with child endangerment.
“We were so stunned and shocked we couldn't believe it,” Aurora’s grandmother, who requested anonymity, said.
Poppleton reached a plea deal and was sentenced to seven years. Hasenfrantz’s trial was supposed to start this week, but instead was removed from the docket.
The number of prosecutors working for the St Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office is down dramatically, and in this case, sources say the CAO was double-booked and the judge denied a request to slide the trial date.
Charges reveal Hasenfratz admitted to using heroin in Aurora's room the day before she died and kept other drugs close to where she slept.
After 18 months of waiting for his trial, Aurora’s grandmother is now afraid it may never happen.
“He's completely free now, the judge dismissed everything which means the charges were dismissed,” she said. “I can't get answers. How long did she know she (Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner) was double booked? Why didn't the request go through sooner?”
The last time the grandmother saw Aurora was Mother’s Day in 2018. She kissed her goodbye and never saw her alive again.
“It was devastating, absolutely devastating. Almost world-ending,” she said through tears. “She sure could light up a room. she was so bright and a fast learner.”
When she found out Hasenfratz had his case dismissed, she was heartbroken all over again.
“I want justice for my grandbaby,” she said. “Something could have been worked out, something could have been done.”
News 4 made calls, sent emails and went to the courthouse to get those answers. In person, Circuit Attorney Kim Gardener assured a reporter someone would call back, but no one ever did.
